Apple products are renowned for their premium price points yet are backed with superior quality and performance to match the cost. Most of their products are manufactured to the highest standards with premium materials and remarkable durability. Nevertheless, owners still choose to protect their shiny new toys with cases and screen protectors. Spigen recently released a cool variant of their Ultra Hybrid for the AirPods Pro 2 called the Zero:One.

It’s marketed under their MagFit series which guarantees full functionality with most compatible wireless chargers. However, what will likely push you to grab SKU ACS05593 is the stylish dark transparent design and its ability to shield your AirPods Pro 2 from accidental impacts that would damage the plastic housing.

Unfortunately, Apple opted to use a soft white plastic for the TWS earbuds and its charging case. In our experience, even just a drop from a relatively low height will easily disfigure the otherwise pristine surface. Hence, your best bet would be to cover it with a defensive layer like the Zero:One and elevate its aesthetics at the same time.

The polycarbonate shell measures 1.96″ x 2.88″ x 1.04″ and weighs 1.4 ounces. It fits snugly around your AirPods Pro 2 and features precise cutouts for the charging port, hinge, and lanyard holes. If you’re a fan of transparent themes. the Zero:One goes a bit further with the stylized graphics printed across the various surfaces.

These highlight key components of the PCB within the AirPods Pro 2 charging cases such as chipset, wireless charging coil, and even the screws. Meanwhile, a carabiner clip makes it easy to attach the Zero:One to your backpack or belt loop. Finally, built-in magnets allow the Zero:One to snap onto MagSafe wireless chargers.

Images courtesy of Spigen