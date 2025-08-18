Lately, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems to be in trouble. Entertainment industry pundits believe public interest has been on a decline after Phase Three’s phenomenal closure. Meanwhile, the studio’s outings on TV are both hits and misses. Nevertheless, we believe fans of the franchise will drool over this Acura NSX Roadster up for auction.

In the movies, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) always drives flashy cars. Gearheads were quick to notice that most of the vehicles were by Audi. These range from production models and concepts, but what stood out was a sleek Acura open-top in the 2012 film The Avengers. Despite its short screen time, many still consider it a mechanical beauty.

To celebrate the marque’s 35th anniversary, the NSX Roadster made its first-ever public appearance. Attendees at The Qual, A Motorsports Gathering, got to see this bad boy in person. The 2025 Monterey Car Week was brimming with automotive goodies, but Iron Man’s ride drew a lot of publicity.

For those wondering, the actual machine is a first-generation NSX with a custom design overhaul. Inspired by the second-generation NSX, Acura Design Studio presents a stunner of a drop-top. The one-off unit even flaunts the Stark 33 license plate, which makes it a highly collectible piece of movie memorabilia.

“As a project vehicle, the Acura NSX Roadster was built by Trans FX in Oxnard, California. The hand-crafted resin and fiberglass body was fitted to a first-generation NSX along with a 2-inch suspension drop, 18-inch wheels, and aftermarket seats. A well-used 1991 model with 252,000 miles on the odometer served as the foundation for the transformation,” reads the press release.

Images courtesy of Acura