One of this year’s thrilling motorcycle announcements does not come from any of the leading marques. Instead, what we have here is an outstanding teaser for CFMOTO’s 2026 750SR-S. This sexy street sports bike is purportedly making its official debut at this year’s prestigious Esposizione Internazionale del Ciclo e del Motociclo (EICMA).

Ahead of the huge annual event, the Chinese outfit shares a few details to hype it up. They’re billing it as the first production model with an inline-four powertrain. Meanwhile, industry sources confirm that this sleek silhouette touts a 749 cc DOHC four-cylinder mill.

At 110 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque, the numbers are not exactly something one would write home about. Nonetheless, the marketing approach here is to offer potential buyers the best bang for their buck. The 2026 750SR-S may not outperform others in the same category, but it might sway the decision of those with a frugal mindset.

As of this writing, there are no hints of how much this bad boy would cost. However, expect CFMOTO to keep it as competitive as possible. The bike “has undergone wind tunnel tests to optimize both performance and style,” reads the product page.

“Its large front spoiler delivers 30N of downforce at high speeds, boosting stability while improving airflow around the rider for reduced drag and better efficiency,” adds CFMOTO. Both the USD fork and rear monoshock unit are supplied by KYB.

For safety, the 2026 750SR-S’s “advanced electronic control system integrates a six-axis IMU within the MAB unit, delivering precise ABS and TC, including cornering functions for enhanced safety. Paired with an optimized lighting system and cornering assistant light, it ensures superior visibility in curves, reduces blind spots, and improves rider safety in all conditions.”

Images courtesy of CFMOTO