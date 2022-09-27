Camper frames that come to mind are often in a teardrop or rectangle shape. But Aliner opts for a non-conventional A-frame, which is a practical approach if you want more interior space. Now they are set to debut their most advanced model yet, the Aliner Evolution. This one comes with high-end materials to make your outdoor adventures fun.

Designed for the whole family and made for the long haul, it measures 15 ft. long with an 18 ft. frame. It has pop-up panels on each side of the roof to create more living space. Aliner makes the most of its interior footprint with a rear sofa that folds out into a 60” x 80” queen-sized bed. The dinette benches also convert into a queen-sized mattress or dual 22″ x 60″ bunk beds.

Moreover, the Aliner Evolution comes equipped with modern machines to make your home away from home comfortable. It has a stove, refrigerator, a sink, and a cabinet concealed swivel cassette toilet. Storage options include one 13” x 16” and two large 13” x 36” bag doors. Best of all, it boasts a deployable 32” x 32” shower that stows away unto the floor.

Likewise, this camper can withstand harsh weather conditions and off-road use. Its interior comes with a high-strength, durable aluminum tube framework throughout. Meanwhile, commercial grade, raised coin 100% Polyvinyl flooring provides waterproof protection and excellent traction and slip resistance.

Moreover, the Aliner Evolution is off-grid ready. It comes standard with a 185-watt Sunflare Flex 60 solar panel and four stabilizer jacks to keep it steady while camping. Other handy amenities include a porch light, an electrical outlet, and a water hookup. All these modern features come in a small vehicle with a gross weight of 3, 500 pounds.

