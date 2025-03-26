Tiny House Plans designed a tiny house on wheels that could rival condo living. The Homestead 24 boasts an elegant, contemporary modern design and a clever internal layout that maximizes each space for functionality and comfort.

This tiny sanctuary offers a space that is both functional and quaint. It boasts an impressive blend of modern convenience and rustic elegance. Its wood exterior exudes comfort and warmth, welcoming you to an intelligently designed 204 sq. ft. of interior space.

The main floor of the Homestead 24 hosts the kitchen, living room, and bathroom. The kitchen is well equipped for culinary adventures. It has a full-sized refrigerator, a sink, built-in shelving, and a stovetop cooker/oven. This area also offers space for a washer/dryer setup.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom and it has a flushing toilet, a shower, a vanity sink, and built-in shelving. Meanwhile, the living room at the opposite end of the home is snug yet comfortable. It has a sofa and operable windows that open the space to natural lighting and ventilation.

Typical of most tiny houses, Homestead 24 also has a loft sleeping area accessible via a stairway in the kitchen. The bedroom feels spacious and open, thanks to a skylight and a series of glazing. This area has no door for privacy but can sleep three people at its spacious 76 sq. ft. size. It even has space for an entertainment area at the foot of the bed.

Measuring 24 feet long, 8 feet and six inches wide, and a height of 13 feet and six inches, Homestead 24 is tiny. But it feels rather big thanks to its clever layout. It would make a great ADU, a permanent residence, or a rental.

Images courtesy of Tiny House Plans