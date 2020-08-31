Fans of the Galaxy Far Far Away and especially of Lando Calrissian will love the Adidas Star Wars NMD_R1 V2 Shoes. This pair is a tribute to the smooth-talking bounty hunter with its smooth NMD silhouette.

The construction matches Lando’s personality in some way. The flexible and springy comfort describes his flexibility. Lando is neither a full bad boy nor a good boy but somewhere in between. The distinctive Boost midsole also adapts to your movement and cushions your feet to give you more energy with each and every step. This pair is lightweight and airy so walks on concrete do not hurt the feet especially the heels.

Moreover, this redesign of the iconic NMD silhouette has Lando’s image on the tongue. One of his famous quotes is also on the heel detailing. The hues on Lando’s “Star Wars” outfit also color the sneakers: Sky Tint / Core Black / Gold Metallic. Likewise, a textile upper with special lace jewels and the packaging all speak of the character.

The Adidas Star Wars NMD_R1 V2 Shoes is sleek, elegant, and clean, just like how Lando likes to keep himself. No matter the hunt and trouble, he always looks pristine.

This footwear is available exclusively at Adidas online and in-store. It is available for purchase on Sept. 18. The Adidas Star Wars NMD_R1 V2 Shoes is made in collaboration with Lucasfilm to celebrate the 40th “Star Wars” anniversary of Episode V. The shoes are made in dedication of the iconic characters in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

Images courtesy of Adidas