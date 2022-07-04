Over the weekend, Specialized debuted its new collection of helmets under its S-Works line. With the three-week-long 2022 Tour de France already underway, companies that supply products related to cycling out in full force to market their latest offerings. One of those is Trek, which takes the covers off its latest Madone SLR.

This is the brand’s seventh-generation version of the road racing bike. As with each iteration of a flagship line, its engineers introduce a slew of upgrades that will enhance performance. Meanwhile, enthusiasts and professionals who want a platform that matches their desire to win can push themselves to the limit here.

“Seven generations in the making, it’s the fastest road race bike we’ve ever made, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with never-before-seen IsoFlow technology, our best and lightest carbon, and unprecedented aerodynamics,” Trek says about the Madone SLR.

With the help of the latest in computational fluid dynamics technology, engineers address some of the older model’s shortcomings. Thus, the Madone SLR now boasts an optimal rider position and revisions to its Kammtail aero tubes.

They are also replacing the IsoSpeed damper system with a new seat tube frame design. Its cantilevered seat tube allows Trek to omit unnecessary moving parts to reduce frame weight by 150 grams. Likewise, the drag reduction this rework delivers supposedly saves 9.3 watts at 27.96 mph.

The lightweight frame uses Trek’s leading 800 Series OCLV Carbon with invisible cable routing. This sleek layout also welcomes ergonomic improvements to the stem and handles. The Madone SLR is outfitted with Bontrager Aeolus RSL 51, OCLV carbon 51 mm tubeless-ready wheels.

Images courtesy of Trek