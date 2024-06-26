If you think you’ve seen luxury, think again. James Jannard, the visionary founder of Oakley, has put his jaw-dropping Beverly Hills mansion on the market for an astounding $68 million. This isn’t just a home; it’s a monumental contemporary masterpiece that redefines opulence and architectural brilliance.

A Fortress of Luxury

Nestled on a prime two-acre promontory in the exclusive Trousdale Estates, this fortress-like property offers unparalleled views of the Los Angeles Basin, stretching from downtown to the shimmering Pacific Ocean. Built entirely from poured-in-place concrete, the design is both bold and breathtaking, making a striking statement in modern architecture.

Interior Extravagance

Step inside to find stunning rooms bathed in natural sunlight, thanks to an entire wall of glass in the living room that disappears into the ground. The mansion features five luxurious bedrooms and ten bathrooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment.

The amenities list reads like a dream: a state-of-the-art theater, a chic bar, a gourmet kitchen, and a separate chef’s kitchen. Each guest room comes with its own ensuite bathroom, and there’s even a separate guest apartment for ultimate privacy.

Entertain Like Never Before

The lower level boasts a spectacular great room, a fully equipped gym, an elevator, a wine cellar, and more. Outside, the all-tile infinity pool offers breathtaking views of the city, creating the perfect backdrop for any gathering. The outdoor entertainment areas are designed to impress, making this home a true entertainer’s paradise.

Architectural Marvel

Curved concrete hallways and industrial accents throughout the house evoke a futuristic vibe, making you feel like you’re walking through a James Bond movie set. This property is more than just a home; it’s a work of art that stands as a testament to Jannard’s innovative vision and passion for design.

The Market for Luxury

This listing comes hot on the heels of Jannard’s recent record-setting sale of his Malibu mansion for a staggering $210 million. This Beverly Hills property, listed at $68 million, is shown exclusively to prequalified buyers. It’s a rare gem that could never be replicated, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer to own a piece of architectural history.

For those who can afford the price tag, this Beverly Hills fortress represents the pinnacle of luxury living. It’s not just a place to live; it’s a statement, an experience, and a lifestyle.