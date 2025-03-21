“Star Wars” fans who have money to burn may want to get their hands on memorabilia from “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” Han Solo’s iconic DL-44 blaster could fetch between $2.5 million and $3 million when it goes to auction soon.

The collector’s item will go under the hammer via Studio Auctions and Goldin Auctions along with other famed movie and TV items. Set decorator Roger Christian, who created the lightsaber, also designed the blaster. He gave it a classic Western cowboy silhouette befitting its gunslinger-turned-space hero owner Han Solo, portrayed by Harrison Ford.

It’s the only fully intact DL-44 blaster to have survived production of the 1977 “Star Wars” film. Previously in 2022, another of its kind also went to auction and sold for over $1 million. But it wasn’t originally fully intact and was instead made up of spare parts put back together years after filming took place.

This newly surfaced version also got the seal of authentication from experts as original and complete. It will go on auction on May 10 online with a closing live sale on June 28. Goldfin Auctions said full details of the prop, including its provenance, will be shared next week, on March 26.

“Star Wars” is one of the most valuable properties for movie collectors. Production memorabilia and even props are the most expensive. An X-Wing fighter from “A New Hope” also sold for over $3 million in 2024. The DL-44 blaster is part of Han Solo’s legendary look and being it a prized item from the first “Star Wars” flick would surely entice potential buyers.