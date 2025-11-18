For a lot of us, the holidays is all about the time we spend with loved ones and the presents. For others, it means a rain check on strict diets as they indulge in all types of gastronomic delights. Alcoholic beverages also play a huge part in the festivities. We can enjoy it alongside our meals or as the day winds down. Don’t hold back and serve exceptional booze like Nikka Whisky’s recent From the Barrel Extra Marriage.

We get it! American whiskey and tequila may be on the upswing, but there are plenty of other exquisite spirits to experience. Even the most snobbish of dram enthusiasts still hold Japanese whisky in high regard. Since the label is commemorating its 40th anniversary, you might want to secure a bottle or two before these sell out.

Special edition releases always see a spike in demand, and this year’s From the Barrel Extra Marriage certainly qualifies as such. If you really want to get into detail, whiskey experts would tell you that the ingredients that make up this expression are not totally sourced from Japan.

Nonetheless, this does not make it inferior in any way. A portion comes from Nikka Whisky’s Miyagikyo and Yoichi distilleries. Meanwhile, there’s also a selection hailing from Scotland in the mix. After carefully combining everything according to the in-house recipe, they age the liquid in used puncheons for up to three months, extending the regular process.

Tasting notes to expect include spice, dried fruit, oak, orange peel, vanilla custard, and chocolate. From the Barrel Extra Marriage 40th Anniversary is now available for purchase. If you have a bottle of the regular blend, try sampling it alongside this one to see if there’s a noticeable difference.

Images courtesy of Nikka Whisky