People usually go all out during New Year’s Eve to leave behind all of the bad experiences and face the next 365 days with a fresh outlook. As such, it’s common to break out the finest booze and share it with friends and family. Some of us miss it, but at least we get to party all over again this month with Royale Salute’s Lunar New Year Special Edition.

The distillery presents a 21-year-old blended Scotch whisky that is “created for celebration.” Since not all cultures follow the Gregorian calendar, it presents a unique situation wherein we can sample another batch of rare releases in one year. Thus, the biggest names in alcoholic beverages are all gearing up for the Year of the Fire Horse.

For those interested, the festivities are due to begin on February 17, 2026. Interestingly, China officially considers February 15 to February 23, 2026, as public holidays. In fact, we feel a bit jealous that they get to have fun longer than us. Anyway, here are the tasting notes of the Lunar New Year Special Edition whisky.

It exudes fragrances of autumn flowers, sweet vanilla, sherry, smoke, dry oak, citrus fruits, and sweet pears. Take a sip to discover flavors of hazelnuts, sweet oranges, fresh pears, marmalade, and spices. The whisky then ends with a “dry and slightly spicy” finish.

“Award-winning British illustrator Emily Carter brings her signature artistry to this year’s Lunar New Year design, capturing the vibrant spirit and renewal that define the Year of the Horse,” writes Royal Salute about the Lunar New Year Special Edition. It ships in special packaging with a bottle you can proudly display afterwards.

Images courtesy of Royal Salute