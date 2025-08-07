When a person makes a huge impact in a particular industry, those they work with or work for usually come up with an appropriate tribute. For Heaven Hill, that would be the late master distiller Parker Beam. Thus, the establishment recognizes his prolific contributions and achievements in the best way possible. This year’s release for the Parker’s Heritage Collection is the 19th Edition.

As a standout personality behind several award-winning expressions, many also consider him a major influence as a mentor in the craft. Among his notable creations are the Rittenhouse Rye, Elijah Craig Single Barrel, Elijah Craig Small Batch, and Evan Williams. Meanwhile, the latest installment of the commemorative series is already highly sought-after.

In fact, some publications dub the Parker’s Heritage Collection 19th Edition a unicorn among limited edition drops. We have word that the American whiskey in question features a trio of remarkable mashbills. 160 barrels in total combine to deliver a barrel strength sipper bottled at 122.5 proof (roughly 61.25% ABV).

The team is sourcing the spirits from multiple rickhouses and different floors across the distillery’s facilities. These include a 15-year-old Kentucky straight wheated bourbon, a 12-year-old rye/malt whiskey, and an 11-year-old Kentucky straight corn whiskey. Keep in mind that these were matured individually and only blended before bottling, sans chill filtration.

Heaven Hill has yet to share the official tasting notes of the 2025 Parker’s Heritage Collection. The 19th Edition will hit online retailers and local distributors sometime in September. A few international markets are likewise receiving batches, but no specific number was available as of this writing. Similar to all previous releases, proceeds from sales will benefit the ALS Association.

Images courtesy of Heaven Hill