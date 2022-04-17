Sandals are versatile footwear because they basically go well with just about any casual wear. They look good with shorts, khaki pants, jeans, and more. The Teva Hurricane Verge is no different but this one isn’t just any ordinary sandals.

They are sports sandals which means they are for all-terrain wear. They can handle both dry land and water. They are the ideal pair to bring along during light hikes, camping, rafting, or treks up the mountain. They are tough, durable, and extra grippy so you stay steady on the path ahead.

The Teva Hurricane Verge is made from ultra-durable quick-drying webbing sourced from recycled plastic using REPREVE polyester yarn by Unifi. This means they are recyclable through the TevaForever recycling program. They even come with an antimicrobial treatment to reduce foot odor.

Moreover, they are comfortable for all-day wear thanks to a lightweight construction with a breathable mesh lining and contoured EVA midsole. The design also comes with a nylon shank to stabilize and support the feet on uneven terrain. Then there are the rubber outsoles that combine the grippy outsole of the classic Hurricane XLT2 so you get the ideal traction on all kinds of terrain.

The Teva Hurricane Verge gets you on the ground fast with an easy wear-on/off system. They have injection-molded strap ends for an easy grip and quick adjustments. The plastic buckle closure also helps the sandals go on and off with ease. Meanwhile, adjustable crossover ankle straps let you secure them to your feet for the perfect fit.

