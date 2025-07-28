As tech-savvy consumers, we typically just focus on the features and benefits our new devices bring to the table. Sadly, what happens to these products when they eventually break down can have a drastic effect on the environment. On the other hand, some options can make a huge difference in the long run. If you’re in the market for a new portable speaker, check out the MYND.

This interesting SKU by Teufel is not the first of its kind to promote sustainable practices. Some time ago, we showcased several models from Transparent. Its catalog offers a wide range of see-through audio equipment. These are modular, user-repairable, and recyclable. These are the selling points to consider for a greener guture.

The official description reads: “Robust. Repair. Recycle. The MYND is waterproof, dustproof and has a housing made of 50% recycled plastic. You can get creative with your MYND and upgrade it with your own ideas – all the components can be replaced! Available colors include Wild Berry, Warm Black, Light Mint, and Warm White.

Each unit measures 7.1″ x 10.2″ x 3.94” (HxWxD) and weighs around 5.4 lbs. Instead of a built-in carrying handle, Teufel includes a detachable fabric strap. The plastic enclosure houses two 20 mm textile tweeters and a 90 mm textile woofer. This 2.1 system with wave guides and passive radiators has a frequency range of 52 – 20000 Hz.

Supported connectivity includes a 3.5 mm AUX input and Bluetooth. The 5,200 mAh lithium-ion battery, enough to last anywhere between 39 hours to 42 hours. It can also function as a power bank when you need one. You can also wirelessly pair it with up to 100 MYND speakers. This bad boy can withstand brief immersion in water courtesy of its IP67-rated protection.

Images courtesy of Teufel