Wherever your adventure takes you, on or off the road, the FrozenPack Wild keeps food and drinks at their best. Winner of this year’s Red Dot Award and German Design Award, this cooler adapts to any adventure and doubles as an outdoor kitchen in a backpack design.

Overlanding, camping, hiking, and more, it goes anywhere you go. Its four-inch shock-absorbing wheels and adjustable handle make it easy to pull along rough, sandy, or graveled terrain. It glides easily and requires minimal arm pull: no dragging, no struggle.

Meanwhile, padded, breathable straps along with an ergonomic design makes backpack carry during long hikes comfortable as the load gets distributed across the back and hips. The FrozenPack Wild also has a low-profile and stable build with reinforced frame to keep it steady on curvy roads or bumpy trails when placed in the trunk or back seat.

Then built-in sturdy L-bracket locks onto bikes turning it into a reliable sidekick during two-wheeled adventures. This cooler also has thick, anti-slip handles on both sides for a comfortable lift and go or for loading and unloading situations.

As for its cooling power, the FrozenPack Wild operates quietly at just 37dB even during rapid chill, in which the temperature drops from 77°F to 32°F* in just 15 minutes. This way, you can enjoy ice cold drinks right away or preserve that freshly caught salmon. A sealed design coupled with a high-performance external U20 Battery Ultra ensures contents stay cold for up to nine hours. Its triple-layer insulation retains the cold even after the power is off.

Speaking of power, the battery recharges either AC or DC/ car charging. Amazingly, this cooler offers temperature adjustments via Smart Bluetooth Control. The app suggests ideal temperatures, toggles ECO/MAX modes, and provides battery information with alerts for easy cooling control. The cooler also converts into a modular kitchen with the expansion table attachment.

