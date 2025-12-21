As the tiny house movement continues to expand globally, so does the change in its generic makeup. Tiny houses are now modern with advanced materials and furnishings. One such example is Sweet-Haus Cabins’ remarkable Mesa tiny house model.

Built on a quad-axle trailer, it’s hardly describable as tiny. It spans 6 feet (14 meters) long and 13 feet (3.9 meters) wide. It offers nearly 400 square feet (37 square meters) of luxurious living space furnished with all modern amenities to make it into a full-time home.

Mesa features a modern cabin design, it is minimalist, built using natural materials, and cleverly laid out internally to make it feel warm, functional, and comfortable. Its exterior is a combination of timber-effect LP SmartSide siding and cedar accents. Its sleek monoslope roofline complements the cladding, and it extends outward to protect the house from the elements.

It has an L-shaped front porch and a six-foot covered rear deck, perfect for entertaining guests or al fresco dining. They also expand the livable space and seamlessly connect indoors and outdoors, along with several black LowE windows with argon gas that invite natural light inside.

Meanwhile, inside is an open-plan two-bedroom layout with a living room that is spacious enough for a full-size sofa. It connects directly to the rear deck via sliding glass doors. The kitchen is a few steps away from the living area and boasts modern full-size appliances and a generous prep room.

There’s one fully enclosed bedroom for privacy and a loft type. The bathroom can fit either a shower or a tub/shower combo, has a flushing toilet, and a vanity. Mesa serves as a modern retreat but needs special permit to tow because ot its size.

Images courtesy of weet-Haus Cabins