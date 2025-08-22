The Decathlon NH 500 Waterproof Hiking Jacket, under its Quechua line of outdoor gear and apparel, keeps you dry and protected under a downpour. Its waterproof yet breathable membrane keeps you cozy and comfortable so you can carry on with your outdoor adventure.

There’s something comforting hiking in wet weather conditions as long as you have the proper gear on. This means, the right outdoor footwear and apparel to keep you out of trouble from the elements along the way. This hooded jacket protects you not just from the rain but also from the wind.

Decathlon’s NH 500 Waterproof Hiking Jacket uses a combination of durable materials. Its shell and lining is made with 100% polyester for water resistance, strength, and flexibility for ease of movements. Meanwhile, its coating is 100.0% Polyurethane, which aside from being flexible and strong, also provides significant protection against harsh weather elements: rain, wind, and even cold conditions.

Water simply runs off the surface to prevent the jacket from soaking up water. In turn, it stays lightweight and breathable. Speaking of breathability, this jacket has a mesh lining and hydrophilic coating that reduces condensation. Its fabric is very breathable with a RET 12 thermal evaporative resistance rating. This means, it releases perspiration during activity to keep you dry not just from outside but also inside.

Moreover, the tapered main seams enhanced the water resistance of Decathlon’s NH 500 Waterproof Hiking Jacket. It comes in a versatile cut for everyday wear and offers four functional pockets to store on-the-go items: two zipped, one chest pocket, and one hook-and-loop pocket. It’s available in three attractive colorways.

Images courtesy of Decathlon