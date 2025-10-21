With only a few exceptions, many modern TVs tend to focus on sleek and slim designs. This implies sound quality often becomes an afterthought. Although some leading brands occasionally bundle their displays with standalone speakers, most don’t even bother. If you find the sonic performance of your new flat-screen lacking, soundbars like the new XIO make a huge difference.

Unfortunately, a large number of consumers are not aware of their options. Furthermore, they usually find purchasing a home theater system a hassle and a waste of money. This is where soundbars come into play. The model we have here is by KEF International — a renowned name in high-fidelity audio hardware.

The first thing you need to know is that the XIO carries a premium price tag. In fact, this SKU costs almost as much as an entry-level 100″ television. The soundbar is equipped with an in-house Music Integrity Engine. The technology supposedly enhances dialogue, vocals, and sound effects.

It is “designed to elevate your home cinema experience. Whether you are enjoying films, shows, or streaming music, our soundbar will transform your viewing with Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 spatial audio,” writes the manufacturer. There are only two colorways available: Slate Black and Silver Grey.

Both colors are easy to match with any decor, so they don’t clash with the room’s motif. The XIO measures 2.8″ x 47.6″ x 6.5″ (HxWxD) and weighs around 23.1 lbs. It houses six 50 mm Uni-Q MX drivers, two 50 mm full-range drivers, and P185 drivers for a rich soundstage. It also supports KEF Connect, AirPlay, Google Cast, and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.

