As more people consider the advantages of tiny home living, companies like Havenn Tiny Houses offer a wide selection of models. In fact, we recently featured one called the Zen, which can function as a detached guest room, office, or workshop. It’s an ideal option for an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), but the Clair 8.5L is better for small families or owners who need a bit more space.

Another notable difference with this blueprint apart from its larger volume is mobility. Should the client choose to do so, it can practically function as a literal motorhome. However, its form factor would make it slightly difficult to constantly transport across long distances.

Instead, the manufacturer believes it would serve you better as “a serene family getaway or a chic Airbnb rental.” The Clair 8.5L is built on top of a DuraGal steel chassis trailer with a 4.5T GVM tri-axle six-wheel setup. It’s meant to be towed where the structure needs to be and hooked up for action.

Its high-tensile frame is termite-proof and rust-proof, while R-value 3.5 insulation lines the inner VJ wall boards. Elsewhere, the roof and exterior walls use Colorbond components for superior protection against the elements and corrosion.

Full-size aluminum French doors denote the main entrance, while other portals come with double glazing and metal frames. Optimal storage solutions include stair cabinetry and an easy-access pantry cabinet. The Clair 8.5L can comfortably sleep four via a ground-level queen daybed and a queen-size loft bed.

Meanwhile, the kitchen boasts a premium stone benchtop, two-burner gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, and provisions for other appliances. Havenn Tiny Houses also supplies optional add-ons to fully kit out your Clair 8.5L.

Images courtesy of Havenn Tiny Houses