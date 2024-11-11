Minimalism seems to be the current popular approach among interior designers and architects. Instead of extravagance, many modern projects take the “less is more” route with remarkable results. Therefore, it’s safe to say this trend is here to stay for a long time until something groundbreaking comes along. If you need inspiration, the El Mirador encapsulates the concept beautifully.

This unassuming abode stands on a sloping plot of land close to the city of Guadalajara, Mexico. Completed in 2023, Elías Rizo Arquitectos is behind the blueprint, which positions the structure on a hillside in Tapalpa. Apart from the style movement we hinted at earlier, another fad is to incorporate the area’s landscape into the plan.

We’ve also noticed that a growing number of architectural firms now adopt an eco-friendly mindset. As you can see with the El Mirador, the building does not try to stand out from its surroundings. Moreover, the layout of the floor plans takes advantage of natural lighting with a facade clad in glazing.

Not only does sunlight illuminate the interiors by daytime, but also supplies residents with breathtaking vistas. Particularly, it overlooks a serene section of a stream where a mountain runoff flows into. The Colmia Volcano and a valley are also within view of the house. Elsewhere, the most prominent visual feature of the dwelling is the gabled roof.

Typically, homes in these types of locations are built out of materials such as timber and stone. However, the El Mirador exudes an industrial theme with its liberal use of concrete and metal. Nevertheless, wood also appears indoors in various forms.

Images courtesy of Fabián Martínez/Elías Rizo Arquitectos