Terra Kaffe Aero is the perfect companion for your daily coffee, milk, or even matcha latte fixes. It effortlessly whips up frothy or silky milk foam depending on your needs, in a Bauhaus-inspired style that elevates any kitchen countertop.

This two-part device comprises the carafe/mug and the base, which features a rotary dial for the modes. It heats milk into a soft, silky texture that folds perfectly into lattes, mochas, and warm specialty drinks. The stainless steel body of the mug ensures a consistent heat temperature from base to pour. But its handle stays cool to the touch.

Terra Kaffe Aero easily makes voluminous milk froth with a tighter bubble structure, perfect for cappuccinos and foam-forward drinks. But if you’re whipping up something cold, it also delivers light and buoyant-as-air cold foam. It features a frothing whisk that maintains the foam structure without melting into the drink.

Powered by Aero’s magnetic rotation for consistent aeration every time, it evenly whips chilled milk to create a lifted top layer ideal for espresso-based cold beverages, iced lattes, and cold brew. It is compatible with different milk types, including dairy, oat, almond, and more.

Meanwhile, for days when you want to switch up your caffeine preference from coffee to tea, the Matcha mode helps. But instead of you doing all the manual whisking, Terra Kaffe Aero automates the process. It swaps the standard frothing whisk for one that’s optimized for matcha powder and rich textures. It dissolves powder instantly and evenly distributes heat to deliver a balanced matcha flavor, whether served over ice or hot. The flavor tastes pure and velvety smooth.

Images courtesy of Terra Kaffe