ThermoWorks, known for its food thermometers, is putting its expertise into another cooking essential: the kitchen scale. The Gravitas marks its first scale, designed for precision measurements backed by rigorous testing and a NIST-traceable calibration certificate.

Its design solves a couple of pain points that bakers and chefs alike experience when prepping ingredients: the timeout and difficulty viewing the readout. To address the latter, this innovative scale features a wireless, removable display. This way, you can put an oversized bowl on the scale surface and still have an unobstructed view of the readout.

Additionally, Gravitas has a backlight so you can see the display even in dark or low-light conditions. It even flips 180° for right-side-up reading from any angle and has magnets to attach to metal surfaces. The display connects to the main unit via a 2.4GHz RF connection.

Meanwhile, the 20-minute memory stores measurements before the device goes into sleep mode. It has a 5-minute delay after the last detected weight before it enters standby. It remembers your last reading for an additional 15 minutes. In terms of precision, this device is built with the same dedication to accuracy and usability as the brand’s Thermapen.

Gravitas can measure to the tenth of a gram and the thousandth of an ounce with ±0.7 g accuracy. It can measure up to 5kg, making it an ideal tool not just for serious baking and precision cooking, but also for portioning, coffee preparation, and sausage making. Its base unit lasts 300 hours on four AA batteries, while the display lasts up to 350 hours on two AA batteries. The entire setup is IP66-rated to withstand spills, and the stainless steel scale plate is removable for quick handwashing.

Images courtesy of ThermoWorks