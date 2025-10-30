Prevent wasted food and save money with the FoodTusker, the “world’s first truly smart food container system.” It offers an economical and interactive way of reminding us when leftover food will expire. This way, you can ditch putting labels and wasting tape and markers in the process.

It’s a leftover food tracker that counts down the days when food will expire. It works with a companion app, where you look up the type of food and choose from USDA’s expert recommendations on expiration dates. Then you transmit the data to the tracker via Bluetooth.

You will receive a reminder on your phone when the food is nearing its expiration. This way, you can act on it before it spoils. The FoodTusker app even has recipe suggestions using the leftover food as ingredients.

Moreover, the app notifies you when someone has already eaten or tossed the tracked food and shows historical data for both. It also provides analytics on money and food saved. But if you find the app confusing, you can also manually dial the tracker to set the expiration date. The app though provides smart features like refridgerator temperature tracking , household coordination, and mobile notifications.

Conveniently, FoodTusker works with any container as long as it’s connected to its dedicated strap. You can even wrap it around a box or a tinfoil-wrapped food and the e-ink display shows the type of leftover food in storage. The tracker runs on a 900 mAh rechargeable lithium polymer battery that lasts for over 2 months on a single charge. The battery powers the e-ink screen when it updates. Meanwhile, the tracker goes into deep sleep mode, only waking up periodically to take temperature measurements and when it senses motion.

Images courtesy of FoodTusker