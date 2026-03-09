There are many ways we can cool our body down during scorching hot days. We either down a bottle of iced cold drink, turn the AC or fan on full blast, or munch on ice. For the latter, ice cubes have been the go-to source as they are readily available in bite sizes. But they can be a struggle to chew. Thanks to GE Profile’s Opal, we can indulge in chewable ice cubes. The brand further expanded the lineup with a mini version of the machine, aptly named Opal Mini Nugget Ice Maker.

Launched at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2026, this countertop machine offers the same chewable, craveable icy goodness, but in a sleeker and more compact built profile. It shares the same footprint as a coffee machine, making it ideal for small kitchens, apartments, dorms, bar carts, office nooks, or clutter-free counters.

GE Profile’s Opal Mini Nugget Ice Maker ditched the side tank in favor of a top water filler to keep it compact. It also features a flip-open front panel for ease in cleaning and maintenance, especially in de-scaling.

This compact powerhouse delivers up to 34 pounds of snackable, chewable ice per day, which seems enough already for a small family or for a party. But the mini version doesn’t have the smart features available in its predecessor or larger counterparts.

“The GE Profile Opal Mini answers the call for compact convenience without sacrificing the craveable nugget ice that made Opal a cult favorite,” said Lauren Platts, director of ice and beverage small appliances at GE Appliances.

GE Profile’s Opal Mini Nugget Ice Maker hits the market on July 2026. It arrives in nature-inspired finishes like Moonstone Blue, Stone Grey, and Charcoal Grey for a sophisticated touch.

Images courtesy of David Watsky/CNET