Tequila is typically considered a hard liquor with alcohol by volume (ABV) ratings ranging from around 35% to 55%. However, like other spirits, there are times when distilleries experiment to deliver even higher numbers. Herradura carefully crafts the Directo de Alambique to exactly sit at 110 proof and deliver an exquisite drinking experience.

Although most of us enjoy the occasional shots, gradual sips unveil the nuances you might miss out on. The demand for stronger booze is evidently on the rise as the label welcomes one back. From the hue, you can tell it’s a blanco with a bolder flavor profile. Mixologists may want to adjust their recipes, because the cocktails will pack a punch.

At “still strength,” each Directo de Alambique is as intense as it gets. The numbers may seem bonkers to the uninitiated, but it precisely hits the limit imposed by Mexico’s Consejo Regulador de Tequila (CRT). Before you add a splash of water or slurp it all down, try to sample this tequila in its purest form.

With no barrel-aging in the production process, the spirit is crystal clear as the bottle that holds it. After over a decade of absence, drinkers can now find out for themselves if it exceeds expectations. Tasting notes indicate herbs, citrus, and cooked agave. Meanwhile, experienced whiskey enthusiasts will tell you some expressions are way stronger.

According to William Brooks, the global brand ambassador, “Directo de Alambique reflects Casa Herradura’s longstanding commitment to traditional tequila-making, offering an authentic expression of the distillery’s heritage while meeting the evolving tastes of today’s consumers.”

Images courtesy of Tequila Herradura