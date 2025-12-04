Keurig is already famous for its series of sleek and compact coffee makers. But in a bold move out of its comfort zone, the company has launched its own coffee line, called the Keurig Coffee Collective. The decision is in response to fan demand that the company not just brew but also create its own coffee brand.

“Crafted with our in-house flavor-obsessed creators and independent trailblazers, every blend brings real personality to your cup — expertly roasted, artfully ground, and distinctively delicious,” the brand shared of its exciting new launch on Instagram.

The Keurig Coffee Collective is made with the brand’s new “Refined Grind technique” that allows for 30 percent more coffee in each K-Cup pod. The result is a bold, rich, and smooth flavor each with their distinctive personality.

The collection comes in five robust flavors including Whole Hearted by Whitney Kakos, which is a dark roast with notes of smoky, smooth, dark chocolate and Warm Hug by Moira Kelley, a flavored coffee with notes of caramel, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

Moreover, there’s Global Trek by Cyrille Jannet, a medium roast coffee with bright notes of chocolate and berry and Bold Beats, by Eric Taylor, a medium-dark roast with notes of dried fruit and rich caramel. Meanwhile, the Bright Idea flavor by Alberto Azeredo is a light roast with balanced notes of citrus and walnuts.

The Keurig Coffee Collective comes in different pricepoints, with the 20-count of K-Cup pods selling for $18.49, or $13.87 including the subscription. “Millions of loyal Keurig fans already know and love us, so introducing a Keurig-branded coffee line is a natural evolution that our fans can expect us to deliver with excellence,” said Becky Opdyke, senior vice president of brand marketing of coffee at Keurig Dr Pepper.

Images courtesy of Keurig