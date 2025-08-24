Beating the summer heat by munching on ice cubes or indulging on ice cream is always a welcome treat. But for those on a weight loss journey or the health conscious, even a small bite is already a guilty pleasure. A small ice cream cup packs a lot of sugar and calories. But The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s (TMICC) latest release, the Hydro:ICE, is sure to be an enticing treat even for those on a strict diet.

The company certainly knows how to tickle everyone’s taste buds, especially those with a sweet tooth. The popsicle offers a refreshing and low-calorie option with only 77 calories per serving. It uses real sugar sweetener and not made with dairy but is a kiwi and lemon-flavored ice treat.

Moreover, inside the ice pop is a liquified gel core enriched with essential vitamins B2, C, and electrolyte magnesium. The core also glows in the dark, making it a great party flavor for the sober cocktail drinkers. Hence, Hydro:ICE soft-launched at renowned beach club Blue Marlin in the popular island destination.

It is a limited-edition release that targets “healthy hedonists” ages 25 to 44 who value hedonism alongside wellness. They are those who live an active lifestyle who want to feel good, look good, and live well. As TMICC chief creative officer Julien Barraux said, the product’s unconventional approach to the ice cream format reflects how “modern consumers live and eat.”

It “resonates with today’s digitally connected consumers.” Hydro:ICE will be sold in retail and via a mobile delivery system with Ibiza clubs. Its release comes ahead of TMICC’s demerger with Unilever in November.

Images courtesy of Food Navigator