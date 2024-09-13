Air purifiers may come in different designs but they share one common feature, which is cleaning the air we breathe in our homes. Switchbot aims to change this with the Air Purifier Table, which not only does as its name entails. It also serves many uses, including as a side table, a wireless charger, and a light source.

Its design is very straightforward with a small platform placed atop the machine. Here you can either place a cup of coffee, a remote for the TV, a book, and more. You can also wirelessly charge your QI-wireless enabled mobile devices. Then beneath the platform is a light that offers subtle illumination at night.

The light comes in ten different colors so you can set the appropriate mood for the situation. You can even choose from soft, moderate, or bright lighting. This light likewise changes color itself according to the air quality, from green to blue to red. As for the purifier, Switchbot’s Air Purifier Table operates quietly at 20Db so you can sleep soundly at night with it on.

Air passes through a three-layer filtration system, via a prefiltration layer (for floating pet fur), HEPA filter (bacteria), and carbon filter (pet odors). It offers 360-degree purification to efficiently remove 93.45% of floating hairs and 98.18% of bad odors. This machine also comes with three intuitive modes including Auto, Pet, and Sleep.

Switchbot’s Air Purifier Table even has a small slide-out bin where you can put an air perfume. You can control this machine either from its accompanying mobile app or via voice commands.

