When your company name is Adventure Series RV, clients will have high expectations. As long as your fleet delivers exactly what its namesake alludes to, there won’t be any complaints to worry about. For those who need further assurance, just take a look at the EPIK Scout. With its boxy and angular exterior, we have a feeling it’s as tough as it looks.

Don’t take our word for it, because the manufacturer says this model is designed for off-road, off-grid use. As more people explore further into the wilderness, regular motorhomes or travel trailers just won’t do. Instead, what they need is a heavy-duty platform that can withstand everything the great outdoors throws at it.

Therefore, the EPIK Scout boasts a welded steel frame with Rhino lining. This spray-on formulation coats all surfaces to enhance protection against impacts, corrosion, and rust. Additionally, the body uses aluminum and composite materials with a structural foam core for reliable all-season insulation.

The goodies don’t stop there as this camper trailer benefits from a Timbren 5200 off-road suspension system. Its wheels are then shod in beefy 33″ all-terrain tires, while electric trailer brakes provide reliable stopping power. Then there is the ARK articulating hitch compatible with most mid-size SUVs and pickup trucks.

To maintain a sleek and slim physical footprint during transport, it relies on a pop-top and slide-out sections to expand its interior volume. Meanwhile, the EPIK Scout is also equipped with a comprehensive off-grid power system, providing on-demand sustainability wherever you go. Lastly, Adventure Series RV engineers this bad boy with plenty of storage.

Images courtesy of Adventure Series RV