Before you head out for work or recreation, a quick check of your EDC loadout can make a huge difference. Some may see it as paranoia, but most guys just want to be prepared for anything. Survivalists can stress enough the importance of a robust cutting tool in any kit. The A3 Delta should come in handy for a variety of tasks.

Sold by the awesome folks at Tekto Knives, this is a folding automatic model designed for superior performance and durability. The fact that this bad boy also exudes a sleek aesthetic is a huge plus in our book. Take your pick from four colorways: Forged Carbon, Black G10, OD Green G10, and Desert G10.

Once buyers have narrowed down their hue of choice, next is the option to ship it with a standard or serrated edge. The former is ideal for standard cutting jobs, while the latter handles tougher materials like a champ. The A3 Delta is touts a drop point blade fabricated out of titanium-coated D2 Steel.

With a hardness rating of 60 to 62, Tekto Knives ensures your folder retains its sharpness for a long time. Regular maintenance and sharpening is likewise recommended. The A3 Delta’s blade measures 3.60″ with a handle of 5.20″ long for a total length of 8.90″ when fully deployed.

Similar to other knives in the catalog, your A3 Delta comes with a glass breaker, lanyard hole, and ambidextrous pocket clip. A knurled button features a safety lock mechanism to prevent accidents. Strategic contours on the handle and thumb ramp practically guarantee a secure grip while it’s in use.

Images courtesy of Tekto Knives