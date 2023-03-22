Appearances can be deceiving. Take the compact Tekto A2 Badger OTF, with its tiny frame you can easily mistake it for a toy. But this automatic knife is an “unstoppable force to be reckoned with.”

It’s a formidable blade that not only cuts and slices but can also break glass. It features a fine-edge titanium-coated D2 steel tanto blade that boasts a hardness scale of 58-60. It is highly resistant to corrosion making it ideal to use in wet environments and is very hardy on scratches or dents.

The blade is only 1.85″ long making it legal in California. Meanwhile, the lightweight and durable 6061-T6 aluminum handle is 3.30″ long. This gives you a knife that’s still short at 5.26″ and only weighs 62g.

Moreover, the Tekto A2 Badger OTF allows for easy operation thanks to an exceptional grip that ensures maximum grip and control. It features a contoured button that allows for swift and smooth ejection and retraction of the blade. It features the brand’s state-of-the-art spring-assisted technology for an ultra-fast opening and effortless closing.

Aside from its compact and lightweight design, this OTF also comes with an ambidextrous pocket clip for easy carry and storage. Then an oversized lanyard hole makes it adaptable to a wider range of attachment points, which would prove useful when accessing the knife in lowlight conditions or when wearing gloves.

The Tekto A2 Badger OTF also comes with a glass breaker which would come in handy during emergency situations. In the box, this gear comes to you with a sharpened blade.

