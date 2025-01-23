It’s finally official! After a slew of leaks ahead of its official announcement, Samsung’s latest smartphones are here. In the weeks leading up to the first 2025 Galaxy Unpacked, consumers already had an idea of what they could expect from the Galaxy S25 series. The usual trio was unveiled with the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the top along with an unexpected surprise.

Much like the previous launches, buyers can choose from three models in the lineup. The smallest of the bunch is the Galaxy S25, followed by the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We can safely say the cosmetic changes are very minimal on the first two. Meanwhile, the flagship’s design has been tweaked slightly to aesthetically match its siblings.

Its titanium frame now sports rounded corners and flatter surfaces. Apple fanatics are bound to call out Samsung for this as another attempt to copy the latest iPhones’ signature look. Even the antenna lines appear on the same sections when closely compared side by side. All ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra still ships with the versatile S-Pen for a totally unique experience. Another aspect where the South Korean electronics giant shines is color options. There are seven available: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, and Titanium Pinkgold.

A 6.8″ dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 3120 x 1440 Quad HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals. Meanwhile, imaging is supplied by a 200 MP wide-angle, 50 MP ultra-wide angle, 10 MP telephoto, and 50 MP periscope telephoto primary quad-camera configuration. Finally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 25W Qi2 wireless charging.

Images courtesy of Samsung