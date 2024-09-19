The versatility of most flagship tablets allows us to augment our desktops and laptops with another platform for productivity. Some models ship with keyboard covers, while others that do not can pair with Bluetooth input devices instead. However, modern slates usually have a single port. If you need more, consider something like the Anker 551.

Unless the manufacturer includes accessories such as a folio cover or keyboard cover, which often doubles as a stand, you’ll need a third-party add-on. Not only does the 551 position your tablet’s display at a more comfortable angle, but it also includes all the physical ports to turn it into a proper workstation.

Anker’s products are synonymous with premium quality and this 8-in-1 tablet stand is no different. We have an aluminum alloy construction with a matte finish for an elegant aesthetic. Moreover, the section that holds your slate as well as the base features an anti-slip design. Pass-through charging ensures nothing interrupts your tasks,

Compatibility won’t be an issue as it supports macOS, iPadOS, Android, and Windows operating systems. Dual hinges make it easy to adjust the 551 to whatever position feels ergonomic. Connect various devices to your tablet with its HDMI 2.0, USB-C PD, USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3.5 mm audio, microSD, and SD ports.

Hook it up to a larger screen and enjoy vibrant visuals up to 4K at 60 Hz. Transfer files up to speeds of 5 GBs between your tablet and computer via a thumb drive or directly access everything on your memory cards. Finally, the Anker 551 can fold into a smaller form factor when not in use to save space or for storage.

