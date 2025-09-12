Svelte smartphones might just be the trend moving forward. Models in the market right now include the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ (5.95 mm), Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8 mm), and Apple’s iPhone Air (5.6 mm). At the recently concluded IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany, TECNO unveiled the POVA Slim.

The official dimensions for this SKU are 164.23 mm x 75.91 mm x 5.95 mm. As it stands right now, the manufacturer bills it as the “world’s slimmest 3D-curved 5G phone.” From a design standpoint, TECNO nails down the sleek profile people expect from an extremely thin smartphone.

There are three colorways to choose from: Cool Black, Slim White, and Sky Blue. It’s also packing a 5,160 mAh battery rated to remain in optimal condition for up to 2,000 charge cycles. Support for 45W Super Charging can fully top up the POVA Slim from zero to 100% in 57 minutes.

Furthermore, 10W wired reverse charging turns it into an emergency power bank. Elsewhere, we have Bypass Charge technology — a great feature that protects the battery from degradation. Ideal for gamers or folks who like to keep their smartphone hooked up to the charger at home.

Meanwhile, high temperatures won’t be a problem, as it comes with a vapor chamber system. Plus, TECNO incorporates a new type of graphite to enhance thermal conductivity that safely dissipates heat. A capable MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G+ chipset adequately handles gaming and more.

The front sports a 6.78″ AMOLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 13 MP wide-angle selfie camera. Primary imaging, on the other hand, is handled by a 50 MP wide-angle and 2 MP lens. For durability, the POVA Slim relies on Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and a fiberglass body.

Images courtesy of TECNO