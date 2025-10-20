As far as major hardware drops this year, it seems all the major players have had their time in the spotlight. These include the likes of Samsung, Apple, Google, and Xiaomi. However, there are other Android OEMs with announcements that tend to fly under the radar. For example, the mobile gaming scene is hyped for the upcoming REDMAGIC 11 Pro.

Although the craze surrounding gaming smartphones might not be as formidable as back then, it remains a lucrative market. So far, several of its previous models have been a notable string of hits in both popularity and sales numbers. It seems the latest flagship SKU has plenty of cool tricks up its sleeve.

The complete details are not yet publicly available, but there are official teasers to drum up interest. This device is shaping up to be a monster with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and an in-house gaming chip. The REDMAGIC 11 Pro is also packing a proprietary liquid cooling system dubbed the AquaCore.

Users get to see it in action alongside “the industry’s fastest turbo fan” via a transparent back panel. Nubia’s subsidiary really understands what its target demographic wants on their smartphone. Powering everything is a massive 7,500 mAh battery with support for advanced fast-charging protocols via wired, wireless, and reverse.

It’s clear REDMAGIC does not even need to invest a lot in product promotion. Thanks to its solid track record with quality, performance, and gimmicks, the publicity is more organic. If truth be told, we only found out about the 11 Pro through posts on social media. Moreover, these engagements are not by renowned tech influencers. This gaming beast drops next month.

Images courtesy of REDMAGIC/Nubia