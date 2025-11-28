For the average consumer, talking about gaming rigs conjures images of brawny desktop PCs. From a technical perspective, this makes sense. The larger space is to accommodate the motherboard, a GPU, cooling systems, and other custom elements. However, for those who prefer something slim and sleek, consider something like the MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 PRO.

Measuring around 215 mm x 57 mm x 315 mm and weighing only 8.40 lbs., some of you are probably assuming this is just another mediocre prebuilt PC. If you’re not familiar with the brand, it’s understandable to assume as such, given the size. Nevertheless, the technical specifications tell an entirely different story.

The AtomMan G1 PRO may seem like a purely aesthetic choice, yet it is virtually a beast where it matters. According to the product listing, this svelte tower ships with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD. Buyers can always customize their units should they need to upgrade later on.

Meanwhile, cooling is never an afterthought here with two-sided exhaust vents, five pure copper heat pipes, 3600 RPM silent fans, and just enough distance between components to encourage optimal airflow. Multi-display aficionados will find three DP and two HDMI ports, which is enough for a variety of setups.

“A 3.8L minimalist tower in black and white, accented by a wave-textured panel and RGB lighting. More than just a PC, it’s a centerpiece for any space, whether placed in your living room or on your studio desk,” writes MINISFORUM. Streamline your workstation with the AtomMan G1 PRO.

Images courtesy of MINISFORUM