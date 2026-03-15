There is this odd conundrum wherein people who crave the most immersive visual experience are on the fence when it comes to TVs. With a generous selection of large-format panels exceeding 100 inches readily available, most consumers avoid them although they can afford them. On the other hand, high-end projectors like the HORIZON 20 are making their way into more living rooms.

Browsing through forums or social media posts, we’re discovering why brands like XGIMI are as popular as ever. A common reason why huge TVs are not as ubiquitous as projectors like the HORIZON 20 is the space they take up. When the screen is off, you have large slab of nothing that disrupts a room’s decorative atmosphere.

Meanwhile, projectors boast sleek and compact form factors, which are discrete even in plain view. With that out of the way, here’s what this SKU offers over the competition. The light source is an SGS-certified X-Master RGB Triple Laser system. Such a powerful unit produces up to 3,200 ISO lumens for superior visibility even in brightly lit rooms.

The device also supports a series of popular visual/audio enhancements to deliver exceptional images and acoustics. Not only can you stream movies and TV shows, but the HORIZON 20 is also a gaming-grade bad boy. XGIMI says the input lag is as low as 1 ms, while the refresh rate goes up to 240 Hz with variable refresh rate thrown in for good measure.

With an adjustable stand, you can position it almost anywhere as a freestanding model. Mounting the HORIZON 20 is likewise possible for a cinema-like effect. No need to manually adjust the settings as the system automates the processes. These include keystone correction, automatic focus, obstacle avoidance, and intelligent eye protection, among others.

Images courtesy of XGIMI