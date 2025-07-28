As we grow older, our body starts to lose muscle mass. Also, joint flexibility gradually degrades. Even without underlying health conditions, these natural processes eventually take their toll. Hence, healthcare professionals recommend light to moderate exercises and a controlled diet as we age. Likewise, we stumbled upon this fascinating concept called the WIMO.

Getting around as a senior is difficult without assistance from a family member or a qualified care provider. Furthermore, there are times when you might need to haul heavy items such as bags or groceries. To hopefully address these concerns, a South Korean student designer introduces a hybrid mobility platform and robotic assistant.

At a glance, the WIMO resembles a sleek and compact electric scooter. However, it’s an all-in-one solution for a variety of scenarios the elderly may face in their daily lives. This futuristic motorized assistive device can detach from its rear module to turn the latter into an autonomous cargo storage.

What comes to mind is the Gita series by Piaggio, which self-balances and follows you around on two wheels. A handy compartment is accessible under the seat. As for the main body, the footpegs fold into the frame as it splits down the middle. With three wheels on the ground and a handle, the WIMO bolsters the user’s stability.

In scooter mode, it features a headlight and a rear warning light for pedestrian awareness. In walker mode, the robot cargo carrier can easily turn into a chair should the operator want to rest for a bit. We find the WIMO one of the more creative concepts that evokes thoughtful design and versatility.

Images courtesy of Geonwoo Kang/Behance