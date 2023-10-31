For the elite, choices are almost infinite as long as the cost is not an issue. Among the playthings they usually have at their disposal are luxury vessels of varying sizes for recreation and to entertain guests in the most lavish way possible. For those setting their sights on a new tender, Technohull is offering the Alpha 50.

From what we can tell, most buyers usually order their dayboats from the same shipyard behind their yachts. This allows them to fully customize both at the same time to ensure both have matching elements in one way or the other. As for the rest, what matters is performance, comfort, and style.

The Alpha 50 checks all of the requirements as it presents a bold profile with a deep-V Dynastream hull engineered for stability even in rough sea conditions. The Greek firm behind the 50-footer claims to have already sold 14 examples of this bad boy. A standard configuration is outfitted with four Mercury outboard engines.

The quadruple arrangement at 500 horsepower each can purportedly push the tender up to speeds beyond 78 knots. Surprisingly, Technohull says there are more powerful options available should the client demand it. The helm is covered by a hardtop with a glass windshield and features two rows of seats.

Sunbeds are located at the bow and aft sections of the Alpha 50. These also double as storage compartments for diving equipment, water toys, and other essential items. Should the owner wish to rest in privacy, a cabin is available below the deck. The layout can likewise be tweaked accordingly. Get in touch with the shipyard to order yours.

Images courtesy of Technohull