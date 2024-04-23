Add pure luxury to your coffee experience and modern elegance to your kitchen setup with the latest Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Select Diamond. This limited-edition release celebrates the brand’s 60th year anniversary or diamond jubilee as such it comes in a “diamond finish.”

The classic Moccamaster KGB Select was already one of the best coffee machines you could buy. But the anniversary release adds a subtle panache as the diamond finish glimmers in the light. Likewise, this special edition comes with a lifetime warranty.

Other than the finish, the functions remain intact. This machine quietly brews coffee perfectly to the golden cup standard in 4-6 minutes. The secret behind this is the unique copper heating element that rapidly heats water and ensures an optimal brewing temperature between 92°C and 96°C. It finds the perfect balance and makes coffee at the right temperature, so you get great tasting java that doesn’t taste sour or too bitter.

You get the optimal flavor whether you choose between a full or half-full pot of coffee via the selector switch. The Moccamaster KBG Select Diamond delays the water flow to allow the blooming process, or for water to harness the full flavor and aroma of the coffee in the brew basket.

The cone-shaped basket steeps the coffee grounds and extracts the coffee’s full flavor in a manual pour-over coffee style. Likewise, the selector switch adjusts the temperature of the hotplate according to how much you brew. The power switch and hotplate automatically shut off after 40 minutes to ensure safety. The Moccamaster KBG Select Diamond edition arrives in only 2000 pieces so best get your hands on this coffee machine now.

Images courtesy of Moccamaster