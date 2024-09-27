How much do you trust your local water company? Is it enough for you to directly drink what comes out of the tap? If not, then you are probably one of many who purchase bottled water at the grocery or rely on a countertop filter. From a sustainability standpoint, the latter is the ideal choice. The AkuaPure T1 Ultra is a state-of-the-art appliance that promises peace of mind.

Despite the cost and waste it produces, sales of bottled water remain as strong as ever. Given the strict food safety regulations beverage companies need to follow, the water undergoes industrial-grade filtration processes and random quality control tests before it is ready to ship out to distributors.

TOKIT believes it can help consumers cut costs in the long run with the AkuaPure T1 Ultra. Nothing beats a refreshing sip of ice-cold water whenever you feel thirsty. The manufacturer is kitting out this machine a refrigerator-grade compressor. It just takes approximately 25 minutes to chill water from room temperature to 41°F.

For warm or hot beverages, it relies on a 1,600W “thick-film heating element” to rapidly heat water. Users can choose between six temperature options on the AkuaPure T1 Ultra. It ranges from 140°F to 210°F and purportedly just takes three seconds. In other words, perfect for your tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and more.

Equally important is the six-stage reverse osmosis filtration technology. The uaPure T1 Ultra is “achieving an extraordinary filtration accuracy of up to 0.0001μm and removing 99.99% harmful substances. This cutting-edge system deeply filters antibiotics, heavy metals, bacteria, scale, organic matter, and other harmful substances.”

Images courtesy of TOKIT