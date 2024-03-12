Technivorm Moccamaster’s Cup-One coffee machine mimics the pour-over style to deliver rich and flavorful java for a single 10 oz cup. It’s great for those who lead a busy lifestyle and don’t have time to do the process manually (grinding, boiling, and pouring) but still favors its taste over a regular drip coffee.

Like all Moccamaster coffee machines, this one is precision engineered to achieve optimal extraction. It hits “the Golden Cup” standard of ratio of coffee soluble to water every cycle to yield a full-bodied and aromatic brew every time. It’s designed to be user-friendly and efficient, plus it operates quietly in just about four minutes.

Technivorm Moccamaster’s Cup-One coffee maker has a copper boiling element that boils water fast at the ideal temperature between 196°F–205°F. During boiling, the water moves up the glass tube, where it flows into the outlet arm and pulses over the brew basket where it blooms the coffee grounds.

The cone-shaped brew basket steeps the coffee grounds to extract the coffee’s full flavor and maximize its complexity, taste, and aroma. The machine then automatically shuts off when the water reservoir is empty.

Technivorm Moccamaster’s Cup-One coffee maker is an excellent alternative to pod machines and a sustainable choice too as you don’t have to dispose the pods thereafter. Aside from its simple process, it also boasts a minimalist and sleek aesthetic that doesn’t take up too much space in your kitchen. Conveniently, it also has a removable cup holder so you can use different size cups under the brew basket with a clearance of about 5 inches.

