Panasonic remains a major player in the consumer electronics market. Although its brand recognition may not be at the same level as before, it still has a loyal following. Earlier this month, its high-fidelity audio subsidiary — Technics — launched the SL-40CBT turntable. While it may not offer anything new from a functionality standpoint, it does so with aesthetics.

Available in three colors, it’s the Terracotta version that stands out from the rest. The remaining two are Charcoal Black and Light Grey, which are notably not as flashy. With a minimalist design, the model relies on an iron-coreless direct drive motor.

The manufacturer then pairs it with a high-precision S-shaped aluminum tonearm. To minimize unwanted vibrations, the turntable stands on a set of reworked insulator feet. For over 55 years, Panasonic’s sub-brand has been a renowned supplier of top-tier audio products.

Vinyl record players are its specialty, and “one of the key features being the ultra-robust direct drive motor, that has made Technics a true legend in the field of turntables.” This makes the SL-40CBT a worthwhile purchase for both newcomers and serious audiophiles.

It ships with an Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge. The conical stylus ensures accurate music playback quality. Elsewhere, you have Bluetooth connectivity, which is a welcome feature for modern users. A Phono-MM equalizer is also included for extra versatility.

“Departing from traditional aluminum die-cast chassis designs, the SL-40CBT features a sleek, minimalist MDF construction with a high-quality finish,” reads the press release. “This new compact form factor not only provides elegant integration into modern interiors but also aligns visually with the Technics SC-CX700 Wireless HiFi Speaker System.”

