When space is a premium in your home or office, there are clever ways to optimize what’s available. A practical solution typically makes use of the vertical space through shelves or multi-layer trays. Another possible workaround is to wall-mount devices such as speakers, soundbars, and other compatible items. The TRETTITRE showcases what’s possible through a bit of ingenuity.

With the exception of cassette tapes, other physical music media such as vinyl records and CDs were originally designed for horizontal placement. Accounting for the weight and precision of moving parts, this was the ideal orientation at the time. However, modern tech opens up countless cool ways to make a lasting impression.

The Kickstarter page tells us this is the company’s first-ever crowdfunding project with a humble goal of only $3,000 USD. Nonetheless, the campaign was an outstanding success with 3,753 backers pledging roughly $1.5 million USD. The TRETTITRE is the perfect platform for nostalgic music enthusiasts who appreciate a bit of modular fun.

A highlight of this three-piece collection is the intuitive magnetic mounting system. As for the components of this bundle, listed are the TTT-LP3 (wireless vinyl player), TTT-DP3 (Bluetooth CD Player), and TTT-CP3 (Bluetooth cassette player). As per the manufacturer, only the turntable supports wireless charging, which is a bummer, but not necessarily a dealbreaker.

Audiophiles will be glad to know that the record player supports both Bluetooth and wired music playback via the 3.5 port. The TTT-LP3 likewise doubles as a visual treat courtesy of the LED lighting. Once again, it would have been awesome if the CD player and cassette player also featured light-up sections that flash in sync with the beat. Lastly, the TRETTITRE uses premium materials and flaunts a minimalist motif.

Images courtesy of TRETTITRE