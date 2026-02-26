The latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked was not exclusively for the Galaxy S26 Series. The company is also launching the Galaxy Buds4 series. Just like the smartphones, the flagship model here is the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The latter would be the best choice if you plan to upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

As Apple’s biggest rival, the South Korean consumer electronics group caters to those who prefer the Android software and hardware ecosystem. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro is a direct competitor to the AirPods Pro 3. Given the latter’s immense popularity, Samsung is stepping up its game.

Official press materials describe the new SKU as “redefining what premium earbuds can deliver in both superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability.” The design is as stylish as it gets and retains the in-ear canal-fit configuration. Expect superior comfort even after prolonged usage.

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro features a wider woofer that reportedly optimizes the space within each earbud. Along with the tweeter, these “deliver natural, immersive audio with clean bass and rich treble that supports 24-bit/96kHz audio — ultimately delivering high-fidelity sound true to the original recording.”

Tune out the noise with Enhanced ANC and Enhanced ANC/EQ, while Super Clear Call for crystal clear communication. Head gestures are another cool motion-control gimmick wherein users can nod to accept a call or shake their heads to reject. We believe the motions will draw odd stares.

Samsung totally revamps the design of the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The clamshell case still comes with a transparent cover, but is now in a pillow-shaped form factor. A full charge typically lasts up to 6 hours, with an additional 26 hours from the charging case.

