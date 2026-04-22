If you love single-player games, Pearl Abyss’ Crimson Desert and Capcom’s Pragmata are the hottest drops right now. We are having a blast with both, thanks to the beautiful visuals and awesome soundtrack. However, if you want to make the audio even more immersive, check out the INZONE H6 Air.

Although we normally use speakers when gaming or listening to music, there are situations wherein headphones are preferable. Sony caters to almost every segment in home and personal entertainment. The MDR-G600/B is what it calls a wired open-back gaming headset ideal for a natural acoustic experience.

It may not be marketed under the PlayStation banner, but it is still compatible with the system. The INZONE H6 Air is the Japanese consumer electronics giant’s first gaming-grade open-back pair of cans. Despite this, the design, comfort, and features are remarkable. A 3.5 mm audio cable is the main interface, but an INZONE HUB ships inside the box.

The latter connects to your gaming rig, gaming laptop, handheld gaming PC, and other compatible platforms via a USB-C cable. On the opposite side is a standard 3.5 mm audio port. This accessory enables the EQ adjustments and other settings to fine-tune the sound profile. Inside each of the swiveling earcups are 40 mm HD drivers.

Sony also borrows elements from the MDR‑MV1 to precisely tune the INZONE H6 Air for high-fidelity performance. A detachable cardioid mic with a flexible boom allows users to position it however they like. For durability, its headband is made out of aluminum and comes with an adjustable, sliding faux leather strap for an ergonomic fit.

Images courtesy of Sony