When people think of gaming accessories, a brand that easily comes to mind is Razer. The brand is closely associated with PC gaming in its early days, but now caters to a multitude of platforms. Although spooky season is still a couple of months away, the company seems a step ahead of the competition. Gear up right now with the Kraken Kitty V2 – Gengar Edition.

Despite the years and several installments across console generations, Pokémon remains a cash cow for Nintendo. Moreover, it’s a household name almost everywhere across the world. As such, partnerships with the franchise are typically met with positive feedback.

The way we see it, Razer’s latest SKU is due to become another smash hit. Comparing it with the previous and ongoing collaborations, the Kraken Kitty V2 – Gengar Edition sports the darkest shade so far. Of course, true to its namesake, the USB headset is purple to match the mischievous ghost/poison-type Pokémon.

Design-wise, instead of the trademark cat ears, the headband features the creature’s signature spikes. For a hint of contrast, some components like the cushion and earcup surrounds are of a lighter hue. It’s packing a pair of 40 mm Razer TriForce drivers with a rated frequency response between 20 Hz to 20 kHz.

Additionally, the impedance listed is 32 Ω (1 kHz), while the sensitivity is at 92.5 dB SPL / mW @ 1kHz. Elsewhere, we have oval ear cushions wrapped in full-ear fabric and leatherette. It’s easy to miss, but the inner red fabric shows a line drawing of a Gengar. The Kraken Kitty V2 – Gengar Edition also supports 7.1 surround sound on Windows PC.

