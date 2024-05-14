When two leading brands share ideas, it often leads to amazing collaborations nobody would have expected in the first place. These days, however, it’s a trend many companies are eager to explore for the sake of publicity, or just to come up with something they couldn’t do on their own. Music enthusiasts are in luck because Lamborghini just teamed up with Technics for the SL-1200M7B.

If you ever had the chance to slip inside the cockpit of a supercar, the interior is usually decked out with the finest materials. Although machines like these are built for thrilling drives courtesy of their high-performance powertrain, superior aerodynamics, and smooth handling, entertainment is never neglected.

As such, the Italian marque and Japanese audio group have pooled their efforts to craft a new automotive-inspired turntable. Officially listed as “Technics for Automobili Lamborghini SL-1200M7B,” this becomes a conduit for high-fidelity acoustics you can only source from vinyl records.

A resurgence of interest in the vintage analog sound storage medium has also boosted demand for playback platforms like the SL-1200M7B. For the ultimate precision, it’s equipped with a coreless direct drive motor that virtually eliminates cogging.

“Boasting smooth rotation and powerful torque, this motor reproduces sound accurately and faithfully from the groove on an analogue record,” as noted on the product description page. Meanwhile, the chassis is crafted out of die-cast aluminum, glass fiber, and ABS to dampen vibrations.

The SL-1200M7B measures 453 mm x 353 mm x 169 mm (W x D x H) and weighs about 21.2 lbs. Three colorways are available: Orange, Yellow, and Green. Each unit includes a vinyl record of Lamborghini engines, a special slipmat, and two stickers.

Images courtesy of Technics/Lamborghini