What was once a niche feature on select over-ear headphones, active noise cancellation is as ubiquitous as possible. The technology behind it even ships with the smallest earbuds to provide users with a superior listening experience wherever they are. Iconic British audio outfit Marshall shares a stylish option with a dash of classic aesthetics. This is the Monitor III A.N.C.

If you’re a casual user, plenty of entry-level headphones will sound great. However, when acoustic accuracy and clarity come into play, it’s better to invest in studio-grade models. Marshall may seem like just another old-school outfit that banks on nostalgia. Nonetheless, its legendary reputation in the music industry tells a different story.

From a technical standpoint, the Monitor III A.N.C. is packing 32 mm dynamic drivers. These units boast a 117 DB SPL sensitivity, 35-ohm impedance, and a 20-20,000 Hz frequency range. So far, the manufacturer only offers these pair of cans in black with the branding script and multidirectional control knob in gold for contrast.

It may not look like it at first, but there are hinges to aid in portability, Fold the earcups when not in use and conveniently store your headphones in the included premium hard case. Marshall also tells us the build quality is “tough to stand up to wear and tear” yet we prefer to take good care of it instead.

Even though the equalizer settings are adjustable, the Dynamic Loudness function automatically tweaks the treble, bass, and mids. These are tuned based on Marshall’s signature sound profile for optimal audio enjoyment. Next is the Monitor III A.N.C.’s Soundstage Spatial Audio, which places the listener in a virtual room for complete immersion.

