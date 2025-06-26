Engineering space-age materials is beneficial for a lot of industries. In fact, their unique properties have found novel applications in the most unlikely of places. Meanwhile, we have a surprise collaboration between two brands that delivers a bespoke product exclusively as a made-to-order SKU. You’re looking at the Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition.

This partnership reportedly “pushes the boundaries of space, sound, and material innovation.” We’re already familiar with what these two bring to the table. The Danish group is renowned for its premium audio products and striking designs. As for the British clothing label, its catalog promotes functional style.

Therefore, this sculptural speaker is practically the best of both worlds. With a bit of experimentation, the final aesthetic is distinct for each Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition. It means no two units will share the same cosmetic finish. The team achieves this via a special anodization process that endows the aluminum with a one-off pattern.

Creative Director for Atelier At Bang & Olufsen Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre stated: “The result is a refined metallic finish. Like many breakthrough innovations throughout history, an unexpected discovery unlocked the unique creative direction for the final design of the Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition.” Originally, they were going for a shade of “deep black” on the metal.

Instead, the effect produces “textured swirls of grey and streaks of darker pigment.” For now, they’re internally flagging it as the “burnout” method. As of this writing, the Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition should be available for orders via Vollebak’s official shop. Likewise, availability at Bang & Olufsen will follow shortly thereafter.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen/Vollebak